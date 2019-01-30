Nets' Shabazz Napier: Keeps rolling against Bulls
Napier scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding four assist, three rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Bulls.
Injuries have left Napier as the Nets' top backup at both the point and at shooting guard, and he's responded by averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 three-pointers, 2.3 boards and 1,7 steals in 26.3 minutes over the last three games. None of Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb), Caris LeVert (foot) or Allen Crabbe (knee) seem all that close to returning to action, so even if Napier's current pace is almost certainly unsustainable, his role on the second unit should be secure in the short term.
