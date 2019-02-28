Nets' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring
Napier recorded 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), an assist and a steal over 23 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Napier struggled shooting the ball from beyond the arc, but he still managed to finish with 22 points, his best scoring night of February. The 27-year-old point guard has shown he's capable of putting up big games off the bench, although his consistency is lacking overall.
