Napier (personal) logged five minutes in Monday's 103-75 win over the Pistons, contributing zero points and two rebounds.

Even with the game turning into a blowout, Napier handled only a minor role off the bench in a return from a one-game absence due to the personal matter. Now that Spencer Dinwiddie is back in action after missing all of February with a thumb injury, Napier isn't a lock to be included in the Nets' crowded rotation in every game.