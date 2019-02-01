Nets' Shabazz Napier: Logs 15 points, seven dimes in loss
Napier totaled 15 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Spurs.
Napier produced his lowest scoring total over the last four games but he matched his season high in assists and career high in blocks. With Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) sidelined for at least the next few weeks and Caris LeVert (foot) yet to make his return, Napier seems like a pretty safe option for short-term purposes.
