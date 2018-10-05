Nets' Shabazz Napier: No timetable for return
Napier (hamstring) did not participate in Friday's practice and remains without a timetable for a return, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Napier doesn't look to be close to making a return to the court, and the Nets don't have any reason to rush the point guard back before the regular season opener. However, a lack of exposure in the preseason could hurt Napier's chances of getting in the rotation to start the season, especially with D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie in place to serve as floor leaders.
More News
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Injures hamstring, timetable uncertain•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Reaches deal with Brooklyn•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Heading back to bench Saturday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.