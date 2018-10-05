Napier (hamstring) did not participate in Friday's practice and remains without a timetable for a return, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Napier doesn't look to be close to making a return to the court, and the Nets don't have any reason to rush the point guard back before the regular season opener. However, a lack of exposure in the preseason could hurt Napier's chances of getting in the rotation to start the season, especially with D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie in place to serve as floor leaders.