Nets' Shabazz Napier: Off injury report
Napier (personal) is off the team's injury report and will be available for Monday's game against Detroit.
Napier has missed three of the last four contests for the Nets, but he'll be available off the bench Monday night. He's averaging 8.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his previous seven contests.
