Napier (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Napier was unable to take part in Thursday's practice, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he won't take the court for the preseason finale. At this point, it's unclear if Napier will even be ready for the regular-season opener Wednesday against the Pistons, so continue to keep on eye on his practice availability over the next week. Napier is unlikely to be a reliable fantasy option in the bulk of leagues considering his standing on the depth chart.