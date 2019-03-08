Nets' Shabazz Napier: Out for personal reasons
Napier won't play Saturday against the Hawks due to personal reasons.
Napier's role has taken a dive since the return of Spencer Dinwiddie, meaning Napier's absence Saturday won't be a major blow to the team. It's unclear if the guard will return for Monday's tilt against the Pistons.
