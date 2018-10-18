Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that Napier (hamstring) still "has a ways to go" in his recovery, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

This essentially means that there is no timetable on Napier's recovery, so it's totally unclear exactly when the point guard will be able to play again. D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie will continue operating as the team's top two options at point guard.

