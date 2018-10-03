Nets' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Napier sat out Monday's practice due to a hamstring injury and hasn't made enough progress to play in Wednesday's exhibition. His next chance to take the floor comes Monday against Detroit.
