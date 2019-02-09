Nets' Shabazz Napier: Plays 12 minutes in Friday's loss
Napier had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 125-106 loss to the Bulls.
Napier was a total non-factor in this one, with each of the other 10 Nets who saw the floor earning more minutes. That list of players includes Caris LeVert (foot), who played 15 minutes in his return to the lineup following a 42-game absence. Napier had been tearing it up recently after being used sparingly over the first few months of 2018-19, but the return of LeVert and the looming return of Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) will likely limit Napier's fantasy appeal heading into the final third of the regular season.
