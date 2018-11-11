Napier played 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.

Napier was a DNP-CD in the Nets' previous game Friday, and it sounds as though he'll be on the fringes of the rotation going forward now that DeMarre Carroll is back healthy. "I think it's tough to play more than 10," coach Kenny Atkinson said. "I don't say it's out of the realm of possibility. These are the tough decisions because Shabazz played well for us. It's just that we want to integrate DeMarre and figure out where he is and how he can help us. ... Is he going to play more at the wing? Is he going to play more at the four? It's to be determined."