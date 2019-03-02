Nets' Shabazz Napier: Plays four minutes in Friday's loss
Napier saw four minutes in Friday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.
Napier didn't attempt a single field goal and finished with one turnover across four minutes of action. The return of Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb), who had missed the last 14 games, seems to be the kiss of death to Napier's fantasy value, as he could be used sparingly going forward.
More News
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Plays 12 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: First double-double of season•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Poor shooting in start•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Draws spot start•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Logs 15 points, seven dimes in loss•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...