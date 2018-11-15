Napier contributed 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's defeat to the Heat.

The veteran guard played a season-high 25 minutes while tallying his third-best point total of the season. With Caris LeVert out indefinitely, Napier may be called on for more playmaking responsibilities. That said, Wednesday's performance was more likely due to the Heat blowing out the Nets early, and until Napier is able to provide more consistent value, he isn't a viable option in standard formats.