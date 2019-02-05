Nets' Shabazz Napier: Poor shooting in start
Napier put up 15 points (4-15 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes Monday in the Nets' 113-94 loss to the Bucks.
For just the second time all season, Napier moved up to the top unit while starting wing Joe Harris sat out with a hip injury. Playing alongside better talent didn't yield more efficiency for Napier, who shot under 40 percent from the field for the fifth time in six games. Though Napier should be in line for significant run and volume until the Nets begin to reclaim some health in the backcourt, his useful scoring and three-point production are sure to be accompanied by a significant drain in field-goal percentage.
