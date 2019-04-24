Napier finished with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and a steal over 16 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Napier was efficient shooting the basketball and dished out 10 helpers, but his postseason will come to an end following a 122-100 loss in Game 5. The 27-year-old point guard averaged eight points along with 3.7 assists in three playoff contests.