Nets' Shabazz Napier: Posts double-double in Game 5
Napier finished with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and a steal over 16 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.
Napier was efficient shooting the basketball and dished out 10 helpers, but his postseason will come to an end following a 122-100 loss in Game 5. The 27-year-old point guard averaged eight points along with 3.7 assists in three playoff contests.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...