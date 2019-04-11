Napier generated 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Napier returned after a five-game absence to top 20 points for the 5th time this season. Given that the game was well in hand early on, Napier saw more minutes that usual and was able to translate the heightened playing time into one of his better performances of his season. Napier figures to see limited minutes in the playoffs as he slots in behind D'Angelo Russell and Shabazz Napier on the depth chart.