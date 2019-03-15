Nets' Shabazz Napier: Probable Saturday
Napier (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
A hamstring injury prevented Napier from playing in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he should be good to go for Saturday. That said, he's only seen single-digit minutes in his past three appearances.
