Nets' Shabazz Napier: Remains sidelined Monday

Napier (hamstring) sat out Monday's practice, Michael Scott of The Athletic reports.

Napier suffered a hamstring injury early last week and is still dealing with some lingering discomfort. The Nets haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return either, so he can continue to be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Nets' preseason opener is schedule for Wednesday against the Knicks and at this point, it seems unlikely Napier will be healthy enough to play. Still, look for confirmation on that to be released as game day approaches.