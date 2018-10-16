Nets' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out for opener
Napier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.
Napier has been sidelined since the end of September with a hamstring injury and the Nets have yet to provide any sort of timetable for his return. Considering the lack of clarity surrounding his injury, there's a chance Napier misses more time following Wednesday's contest, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward until more information is provided. When healthy, look for Napier to serve as added depth at point guard behind the likes of D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie.
