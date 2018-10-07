Nets' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Monday vs. Detroit
Napier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Napier has been sidelined for roughly a week and a half now and there seems to e some legitimate concern that he may not be ready for the start of the regular season. That said, a timetable hasn't been provided, so he'll continue to be considered day-to-day following Monday's contest. The Nets have two more preseason games listed on the schedule for Wednesday and Friday, so keep an eye out for an update on his status prior to those outings.
