Napier will not play Monday against the Celtics due to a right hamstring injury, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.

Napier is coming off of his eighth consecutive double-digit scoring game, but he apparently tweaked his hamstring sometime over the last few days and will not be available Monday. With Allen Crabbe also out, expect D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie to see big minutes, with Joe Harris also potentially in line for a boost.