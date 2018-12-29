Nets' Shabazz Napier: Scores 11 points in loss Friday
Napier ended with 11 points and one assist in 11 minutes during Friday's 100-87 loss to the Hornets.
Napier hit all five of his field-goal attempts Friday, finishing with 11 points in 11 minutes. He hasn't even been a regular part of the rotation and so while the points are nice, he is not a fantasy asset.
