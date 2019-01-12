Nets' Shabazz Napier: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss
Napier provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to the Raptors.
Napier has reached double figures in scoring in eight straight games, establishing himself as an integral part of the team's reserve rotation. Napier had earned 20-plus minutes in only four of his first 24 appearances this season while reaching double figures nine times during that same stretch of games. During these last eight tilts, Napier has seen at least 23 minutes seven times, and seems to have earned a steady role with the second unit.
