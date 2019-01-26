Nets' Shabazz Napier: Scoring outburst in win
Napier finished with 18 points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in the Nets' win over the Knicks on Friday.
Napier started Friday's game with Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) sidelined and helped lead the Nets to a win with his second-highest point total of the season. Dinwiddie will need surgery on his thumb and without a clear timetable to return, Napier should be the Nets' starting point guard for the foreseeable future.
