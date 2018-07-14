Nets' Shabazz Napier: To ink deal with Brooklyn
Napier will join the Nets on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Napier, the 24th overall pick in the 2014 Draft, set a new career high in minutes played last season, having his best year as a pro in the process. Most notably, he started 10 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals in those tilts while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep. While the backcourt rotation he's joining in Brooklyn isn't as top-heavy as it was in Portland, he'll likely still have to battle for playing time with the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and others.
