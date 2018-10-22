Napier (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.

So just under a week after head coach Kenny Atkinson said Napier still had "a ways to go" in his recovery from a hamstring injury, he now says that he'll be back in action this week. However, with starting point guard D'Angelo Russell and backup Spencer Dinwiddie excelling in their roles, Napier is unlikely to see much work early on as the No. 3 point guard in the rotation.