Nets' Shabazz Napier: Will play vs. Cavs
Napier (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.
So just under a week after head coach Kenny Atkinson said Napier still had "a ways to go" in his recovery from a hamstring injury, he now says that he'll be back in action this week. However, with starting point guard D'Angelo Russell and backup Spencer Dinwiddie excelling in their roles, Napier is unlikely to see much work early on as the No. 3 point guard in the rotation.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...