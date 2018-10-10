Napier (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Napier has been sidelined for nearly two weeks, and his status for the Nets' regular-season opener is cloudy. If he misses time early in the season, D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie should see the bulk of the run at point guard. Caris LeVert could also benefit.