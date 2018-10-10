Nets' Shabazz Napier: Won't play Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Napier has been sidelined for nearly two weeks, and his status for the Nets' regular-season opener is cloudy. If he misses time early in the season, D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie should see the bulk of the run at point guard. Caris LeVert could also benefit.
More News
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Monday vs. Detroit•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: No timetable for return•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Injures hamstring, timetable uncertain•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Reaches deal with Brooklyn•
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.