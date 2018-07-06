Dawson provided a team-high 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes during Friday's 86-80 summer league loss to the Magic.

Dawson, who went undrafted back in 2015 and has been playing overseas, led the charge for the Nets despite playing just 18 minutes. Though he had four turnovers, it's hard not to be impressed by his performance.