Nets' Shawn Dawson: Leads team with 15 points Wednesday
Dawson totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 summer league loss to Houston.
Dawson continues to have himself a nice summer league, currently leading the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game. He offers very little outside of scoring, however, and will be pushing uphill to even get himself a roster spot in the G-League let alone the NBA squad.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...