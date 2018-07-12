Dawson totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 summer league loss to Houston.

Dawson continues to have himself a nice summer league, currently leading the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game. He offers very little outside of scoring, however, and will be pushing uphill to even get himself a roster spot in the G-League let alone the NBA squad.