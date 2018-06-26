Dawson is expected to play for the Nets' summer league team, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

An Israeli-born wing, Dawson spent training camp with New Orleans back in 2016, but hasn't sniffed the NBA since. Last season, Dawson was with Bnei Herzelia of the Israeli Premier League where he averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 31 games. He'll try and earn a camp invite with the Nets with a strong showing in summer league, though the odds are still against him making a final roster.