Dawson posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 78-69 loss to the Timberwolves in a Vegas Summer League contest.

While the Summer League is usually populated by rookies and second-year players, Dawson is unique in that he has spent the past two years playing overseas after being waived by the Pelicans in 2016. The odds are definitely against him, but he followed up a 20-point performance last Friday with another decent showing. He'll likely have to do a bit more to even make the Nets' G-League roster.