Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Another 20-point effort in win

Dinwiddie had 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over Charlotte.

Dinwiddie continues to start at point guard for the Nets with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined. He is thriving on the offensive end of the floor and has scored at least 20 points in all three games as a starter. Across that period he is averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals. The efficiency is going to be rough but as long as he is starting, Dinwiddie is a standard-league guy.