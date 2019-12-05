Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Another impressive line

Dinwiddie provided 24 points (10-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 win over the Hawks.

Dinwiddie finished with more turnovers (seven) than assists but filled up the stat sheet while leading the Nets to yet another win despite being shorthanded. Kyrie Irving (shoulder) has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup versus the Hornets, so Dinwiddie can be expected to shoulder a massive load as the primary creator offensively for at least one more tilt.