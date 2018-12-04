Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Another strong effort in loss
Dinwiddie contributed 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers.
Dinwiddie provided another solid game for owners, rebounding from Saturday's eight point performance against the Wizards with his fifth 20-plus points performance of the season. Although Dinwiddie's value is limited by his lack of defensive contributions, he has emerged as a reliable source of scoring and assists in his tenure with the Nets, averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 dimes and 1.9 threes per game in his second season in Brooklyn.
