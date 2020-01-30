Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Back to bench Wednesday
Dinwiddie will come off the bench during Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Kyrie Irving (personal) back in the starting five, Dinwiddie will return to a bench role. When coming off the pine this season, he's averaging 16.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 27.2 minutes.
