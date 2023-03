Dinwiddie accumulated 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dinwiddie led the Nets in scoring, assists and minutes played Tuesday while posting a double-double in a losing effort. Dinwiddie has recorded a point-assist double-double in six of his last 10 games.