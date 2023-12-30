Dinwiddie ended with 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 110-104 loss to the Wizards.

Dinwiddie missed Wednesday's game due to rest, returning Friday by leading the Nets in assists while finishing second in rebounds and scoring and ending two boards short of a double-double. Dinwiddie has tallied at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in nine games this season, posting 15 or more points for the first time since Dec. 18 against Utah.