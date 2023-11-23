Dinwiddie totaled 26 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 147-145 overtime loss to Atlanta.

The veteran guard used the extra time to produce his first double-double of the season while scoring more than 20 points for the third time in 13 games. Dinwiddie had a bumpy start to 2023-24, but he appears to be rounding into form -- over his last six contests he's averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.3 threes.