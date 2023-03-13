Dinwiddie ended Sunday's 122-120 victory over the Nuggets with 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 16 assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

The 16 dimes were a season high for Dinwiddie, giving him his third double-double in the last six games. The veteran point guard is looking very comfortable in a Nets jersey right now, scoring in double digits in eight straight games and averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.