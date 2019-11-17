Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Big night at line in win

Dinwiddie scored a team-high 24 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 14-15 FT) while adding four assists, two blocks, a rebound and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Bulls.

Getting the start in place of Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Dinwiddie made the most of his opportunity, scoring 20-plus points for the fifth time in 12 games this season. The 26-year-old has proven himself as a second-unit weapon for the Nets, but if Irving ends up joining Caris LeVert (thumb) in a prolonged absence, Dinwiddie could find himself in a much larger role.