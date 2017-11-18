Dinwiddie recorded 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3 Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 118-107 win over the Jazz.

With D'Angelo Russell (knee) out indefinitely after knee surgery, Dinwiddie now has a firm hold as his replacement at point guard and should be picked up by everyone if he hasn't been swiped up already. The veteran appears to have picked up where Russell left off, providing big production in the Nets backcourt. Moving forward he'll be an excellent source of points and assists, and should be considered in all formats.