Dinwiddie will not make his Nets debut Tuesday against the Suns due to "coach's decision," Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

The guard was initially expected to play Tuesday, but there's been a change of plans. Dorian Finney-Smith is also out, but fantasy managers should expect both to debut Thursday against the Bulls. On a positive note, Ben Simmons (knee) will return after a five-game absence.