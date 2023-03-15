Dinwiddie produced 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Thunder.

Dinwiddie secured his third straight double-double and supplemented his points and assists production with at least one steal for the third game in a row. The Colorado product is now averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals through seven March matchups.