Dinwiddie (knee) has been fully cleared for all basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The guard has recovered from a partial ACL tear in just over five months and will enter free agency this offseason. Over the past four seasons, he's averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game. Next year will mark his age 28 season.
