Dinwiddie recorded six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3 Pt), 10 assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-97 loss to the Tinberwolves,

Dinwiddie is hurtling toward fantasy irrelevancy as D'Angelo Russell gets closer to 100 percent. While Dinwiddie will still see time when Russell is back for good, it won't be anywhere near the amount of output he's produced in his absence. If you've been leaning on Dinwiddie, its time to make other plans if you haven't already.