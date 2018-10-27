Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Collects team-high five assists in bench role
Dinwiddie tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 117-115 loss to the Pelicans.
Dinwiddie actually played one minute more then D'Angelo Russell on Friday and was remarkably efficient. Dinwiddie could probably start on another team but he'll remain behind Russell for the foreseeable future, which limits his fantasy value. He's very dependable as a backup for the Nets, as Russell's recent injury struggles make Dinwiddie a good insurance policy at the point.
