Dinwiddie notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 131-118 loss to the Kings.
Dinwiddie came up short to record a double-double for the second game in a row, and while he can deliver off nights from time to time, he has a strong floor both as a scorer and playmaker. Over his last 10 outings, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
