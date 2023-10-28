Dinwiddie provided 23 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 40 minutes during Friday's 125-120 loss to Dallas.

Dinwiddie struggled badly in the season opener but bounced back admirably here, ending just two assists away from a double-double and ending as one of the Nets' main scoring weapons. Dinwiddie complements well with Cam Thomas in the backcourt, and it wouldn't be shocking if the Nets employ this pairing more often, though for that to happen, the Nets would have to move Ben Simmons to the frontcourt on a regular basis while also keeping close tabs on the availability of Nic Claxton (ankle).