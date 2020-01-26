Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Comes off bench
Dinwiddie poured in 10 points; (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal over 37 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 victory over the Pistons.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson opted to start Garrett Temple, moving the sixth-season guard to the bench. The 26-year-old has had a miserable shooting streak, 31.6 percent in his last three games, and found himself continuing that rough patch thanks to a dominant performance from star teammate Kyrie Irving. Dinwiddie next enters Sunday's matchup with the Knicks having averaged 25 points and 11 free throws made in the three previous games played against them this season.
